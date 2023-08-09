PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Dozens arrested in child sex abuse investigation, authorities say

Dozens were arrested over alleged child sex abuse following the killing of two FBI agents, authorities said. (Source: NINE NEWS/AUSTRALIAN FEDERAL POLICE/CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 10:13 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
(CNN) - Dozens have been arrested over alleged child sex abuse.

It was the killing of two American FBI agents in Florida that uncovered the Australian arm of a global child abuse network, authorities said.

The FBI made 79 arrests on American soil, but it’s also sent information to 211 countries regarding child abuse production and possession.

Australian federal police have arrested 19 men across the country and rescued more than a dozen children.

FBI special agents Daniel Alfin and Laura Schwartzenberger were gunned down in cold blood as they executed a search warrant at the house of a suspected child abuser.

The killings triggered an international investigation, and last year, the FBI warned the Australian Federal Police that Australians were involved.

The scale of the child abuse network knew no borders, police said.

In total, 19 Australian men were arrested aged between 32 and 81, while 13 children were rescued.

In Queensland, there were five men arrested and four children saved, authorities said.

Another five were captured in New South Wales and South Australia, which both saw two children rescued.

Five children were removed from harm’s way in the Australian Capital Territory, while one arrest was made in Tasmania and western Australia.

“This was a sophisticated network, and while we have charged 19 people, the AFP and our partners do not rule out further arrests in relation to this matter,” said Helen Schneider of Australian Federal Police.

“The success of this operation is only possible because of the close partnership between the FBI, the Australian law enforcement community,” said Nitiana Mann of the FBI.

Copyright 2023 NIne News Network via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

