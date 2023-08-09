Crime Stoppers: $40K reward still available for arrest in 2021 homicide

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A $40,000 reward is still available for anyone who can provide information to police that will help them make an arrest in connection with a 2021 homicide.

Detectives from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are still working to identify the people responsible for the shooting death of 46-year-old Edy Alvarado.

The deadly shooting happened around 11 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021.

“He was well-liked in the community, especially to those that knew him. He was very well-liked,” CMPD Det. Rick Smith said about Alvarado.

Police have never explained exactly what led to the deadly shooting. They have released surveillance pictures of the suspects in the case.

Smith said Alvarado’s loved ones have helped contribute to the $40,000 that is being offered as a reward in the case. The detective said that publicizing the reward could lead to more people coming forward with tips about the killing.

“It could very well bring (tipsters) out, but more importantly we want to get the case solved. We want to bring the family some answers as to why this individual who was so well-liked was murdered,” Smith said.

Anyone with information about the killing is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. Tipsters can remain anonymous and they can still receive the $40,000 cash reward if they have information that leads to an arrest. Community members can also submit tips about crimes through the P3 Tips app.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.