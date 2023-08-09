PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Crash closes multiple lanes on I-85 in Cabarrus County

The incident happened near Exit 52 to Poplar Tent Road.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 5:51 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A crash has closed all but one lane on I-85 South in Cabarrus County on Wednesday.

The incident happened near Exit 52 to Poplar Tent Road just before 5 a.m., the NC Department of Transportation (NCDOT) said.

The NCDOT said three of the four lanes are closed on the southbound side.

It is unclear if anyone was hurt or what led up to the crash.

All lanes are expected to be reopened by 7 a.m.

Drivers can view real-time traffic maps here.

