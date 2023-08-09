Crash closes multiple lanes on I-85 in Cabarrus County

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A crash has closed all but one lane on I-85 South in Cabarrus County on Wednesday.

The incident happened near Exit 52 to Poplar Tent Road just before 5 a.m., the NC Department of Transportation (NCDOT) said.

The NCDOT said three of the four lanes are closed on the southbound side.

It is unclear if anyone was hurt or what led up to the crash.

All lanes are expected to be reopened by 7 a.m.

