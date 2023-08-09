PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
CMPD: Boyfriend of missing Allisha Watts ‘important’ to the investigation

There have been many twists, turns and questions in this case.
The investigator would not comment when WBTV asked if CMPD is optimistic about finding Watts alive.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 4:27 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police gave new information about the search for missing woman Allisha Watts.

Watts, who is from Moore County, vanished while visiting her boyfriend in Charlotte more than three weeks ago.

CMPD says Watts’ boyfriend, James Dunmore, is “important” to the investigation but would not go as far as to say he is a person of interest in her disappearance.

WBTV asked if police know where Dunmore is and was told they don’t.

Related: Police: Animal complaint leads to entry into missing woman Allisha Watts’ home

Two days after Watts’ disappearance, court documents show troopers found her boyfriend unresponsive in her SUV that was parked at a DMV in Anson County.

That is where family, friends, and advocates met Tuesday night to pray to bring her home safely.

“We are missing her tremendously. We are heartbroken for her. Being here is sort of following in a track or path she has been. If not she, then he,” friend Dorothy Brower said.

“There is always a sense of feeling because I’m one of the few that got to sit and ride in her with her,” cousin Tea Hines said.

Another prayer vigil is planned for Saturday in Charlotte at Little Rock A.M.E. Zion Church.

WBTV’s Cam Gaskins spoke one-on-one with the lead investigator on the case. He will be live at 5 with more on those breaking new details.

Watch continuing live coverage here:

