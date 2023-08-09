Child shot in Salisbury, airlifted to trauma center

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A child, said by witnesses to be 10-years-old, was shot on Tuesday night in Salisbury.

Police were called to a location on N. Jackson St. near 14th St. just after 9:00 p.m. to investigate a call about shots being fired. When they arrived they found the victim.

According to witnesses at the scene, the child was airlifted to a trauma center for treatment.

No other information has been made available. This is a developing story and will be updated.

