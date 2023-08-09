PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Child shot in Salisbury, airlifted to trauma center

Shooting reported on N. Jackson St.
The shooting was reported after 9:00 p.m. on N. Jackson St.
The shooting was reported after 9:00 p.m. on N. Jackson St.(David Beaver-WBTV)
By David Whisenant
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 4:05 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A child, said by witnesses to be 10-years-old, was shot on Tuesday night in Salisbury.

Police were called to a location on N. Jackson St. near 14th St. just after 9:00 p.m. to investigate a call about shots being fired. When they arrived they found the victim.

According to witnesses at the scene, the child was airlifted to a trauma center for treatment.

No other information has been made available. This is a developing story and will be updated.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are searching for a longhorn bull that got loose Monday night in...
Search continues for 900-pound bull last seen in west Charlotte
Trees were toppled during Monday's storms. The National Weather Service confirmed an EF-0...
NWS: EF-0 tornado impacted part of northern Mecklenburg Co.
Bashawn Harris is listed as the district's assistant superintendent of human resources.
Union County Public Schools administrator on leave following weekend arrest
A Watauga County man has been sentenced to four years in prison after pleading guilty to child...
75-year-old man sentenced to prison for possessing child pornography
A tree fell on a house in Hickory.
PHOTOS: Storm damage seen across Charlotte area

Latest News

The 39-year-old from Moore County was last seen at a home on Pamela Lorraine Drive in northeast...
Prayer gathering held for Allisha Watts
Hours of video and phone calls made by DUI suspect Jamie Komoroski were released by the...
DUI suspect Jamie Komoroski ‘filled with regret and remorse’ and bond concerns
Jamie Marsicano was charged with assault on a government official in 2020 during the George...
Lawsuit to be filed against CMPD officer, city of Charlotte Wednesday
Stony Rushing
Union County Commissioner Rushing dies