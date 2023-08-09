Cabarrus to break ground on Mt. Pleasant multi-use facility, park

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Officials from Cabarrus County and the Town of Mount Pleasant will join the community for a groundbreaking ceremony on Thursday, August 10 at the site of the future Cabarrus County Library & Active Living Center at Mount Pleasant and Virgina Foil Park.

To help accommodate the increased demand for library and senior programs in the area, the multipurpose facility will house all the resources Cabarrus libraries offer, including a wide variety of books, information, materials and programs along with the total wellness services offered by the Cabarrus Active Living and Parks’ active living centers. The 20,000-square-foot combined facility will feature a multipurpose room for large events and a fitness room with exercise equipment.

The current design for Virginia Foil Park features a playground, three lighted ballfields, restrooms, a loop walking trail with fitness stations and a concession stand, with several other amenities being considered.

Sitework is expected to begin in September, with an anticipated opening in late fall of 2024. The complex is planned for 30 acres along Washington Street in Mt. Pleasant.

Date: Thursday, August 10

Time: 5:30 p.m.

Location: 1111 N. Washington St., Mt. Pleasant, NC

Parking Gordon Funeral Home of Mt. Pleasant and Cabarrus Family Medicine

Media: Onsite media, please contact Dominique Clark at 919-308-9906

