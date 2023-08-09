Beyoncé set to put on show at Bank of America Stadium tonight

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - It’s a day the Bee-Hive has been waiting for in the Queen City. Tonight, Beyoncé will perform at Bank of America Stadium in Uptown!

Doors will open at 6:30 p.m., with the concert set to start at 8.

Before the show gets underway though, there are some things to keep in mind.

For one, fans are encouraged to arrive early to avoid long lines, and must have mobile tickets.

Road closures will also affect the Uptown area on Wednesday, with some set to be shut down this morning.

