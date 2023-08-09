PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
3 rescued from sinking boat off N. Myrtle Beach coast; boat still at sea

By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 1:19 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The U.S. Coast Guard is working to salvage a boat that sank Tuesday evening leaving crew members in need of a rescue.

Multiple agencies responded to the call.

HCFR personnel rescued three crew members who were aboard the tug boat. They were then “safely” taken to Little River by boat. None of the crew members reported injuries, according to HCFR.

The Coast Guard said the boat is currently in 30 feet of water three miles off the North Myrtle Beach coast. The boat has 5,000 gallons of diesel fuel on board.

“There are no reports of shoreline impacts, and the vessel’s owner is coordinating with local salvage to mitigate environmental and waterway impacts,” the Coast Guard stated in a Facebook post.

Crews are working to determine if there is a navigational hazard. As of now, officials have issued a request that boaters use caution in the area.

The North Myrtle Beach Fire Department, North Myrtle Beach Police Department’s Beach Patrol, North Myrtle Beach Rescue Squad and Calabash Fire Department also responded to the Tuesday evening rescue call.

