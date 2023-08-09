1 killed in Rowan Co. industrial accident

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person is dead after an industrial accident was reported in East Spencer, according to the head of Rowan County Emergency Services.

The accident involved a clamp/compression machine at Boral Composites.

The business is a manufacturing facility at 500 Correll Street.

WBTV is working to confirm the nature of the accident as well as the victim’s identity.

