1 killed in Rowan Co. industrial accident

One person is dead after an industrial accident was reported in East Spencer, according to the head of Rowan County Emergency Services.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 2:45 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person is dead after an industrial accident was reported in East Spencer, according to the head of Rowan County Emergency Services.

The accident involved a clamp/compression machine at Boral Composites.

The business is a manufacturing facility at 500 Correll Street.

WBTV is working to confirm the nature of the accident as well as the victim’s identity.

