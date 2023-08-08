PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Taylor Swift and SZA lead 2023 MTV Video Music Award nominations

FILE - Taylor Swift performs during "The Eras Tour," Friday, May 5, 2023, at Nissan Stadium in...
FILE - Taylor Swift performs during "The Eras Tour," Friday, May 5, 2023, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn. Swift may soon become the most awarded artist in MTV Video Music Awards history. She leads the 2023 nominations with eight — seven for her “Anti-Hero” music video and the Artist of the Year category MTV announced on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023. (AP Photo/George Walker IV, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 12:27 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Taylor Swift may soon become the most-awarded artist in MTV Video Music Awards history.

She leads the 2023 nominations with eight — seven for her “Anti-Hero” music video and a nod in the artist of the year category — followed by SZA, who has six, MTV announced on Tuesday.

Swift currently has 14 VMAs to her name, placing her just behind Madonna, who has 20 awards, and Beyoncé, who has 16.

Beyoncé is also nominated for Artist of the Year.

Doja Cat, Kim Petras, Miley Cyrus, Nicki Minaj, Olivia Rodrigo and Sam Smith are tied at five nominations, and BLACKPINK, Diddy and Shakira each received four.

The 2023 MTV Video Music Awards, scheduled for Sept. 12, will have a record-breaking 35 first-time nominees including Petras, and Metro Boomin’ and Rema, who boast three each.

Aespa, Burna Boy, Davido, Eslabon Armado, FIFTY FIFTY, PinkPantheress, Saucy Santana, Stephen Sanchez and Toosii are also nominated for the first time.

The VMAs will be held at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. Fan voting begins Tuesday across 15 gender-neutral categories at vote.mtv.com, including the new best Afrobeats category, and ends Friday, Sept. 1.

Voting in the best new artist category will remain active throughout the show.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

