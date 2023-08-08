PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Strong storms across the Carolinas topple trees, knock out power, claim teen’s life

Monday’s storms triggered about 350 damage reports across the Carolinas.
Strong storms knocked out power, toppled trees and even claimed a 15-year-old's life on Monday.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 6:24 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Strong storms and wind toppled trees, knocked out power, took out stop lights and even claimed a life across the Carolinas on Monday.

In the Charlotte area alone, about 150 reports of storm damage were submitted. Throughout both North Carolina and South Carolina, there were around 350 reports.

Some of the hardest hit areas around Charlotte include Mooresville and Albemarle, which may have sustained enough damage to warrant a National Weather Service survey.

Caption

Other areas around the Queen City were trampled with strong straight-line winds that blew over trees, many of which fell onto homes, businesses and cars.

The storms also triggered widespread power outages, leaving tens of thousands of people in the dark across the Carolinas. While crews have begun work on restoring service to affected customers, thousands remain without power Tuesday morning.

Power outage maps across the southeast can be viewed here.

Traffic has also been impacted by the storms, as trees have fallen across roads, and power outages have caused traffic lights to stop working.

Sadly, one 15-year-old in South Carolina even lost his life as a result of Monday’s severe weather. The teenager from Anderson was at the entrance to his grandparents’ garage when a tree blew over and fell on him.

As his community begins to grapple with his death, others across the state and region are in the early cleanup stages.

Crews have already been spotted working to clear debris left behind by the storms.

To stay ahead of the weather, be sure to download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go.

Also Read: Coroner identifies 15-year-old killed by falling tree in Anderson

Watch continuous live news coverage below:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mid-week forecast for the Charlotte area
Dry, mostly sunny, seasonable Tuesday and Wednesday
A tree fell on a house in Hickory.
PHOTOS: Storm damage seen across Charlotte area
A Watauga County man has been sentenced to four years in prison after pleading guilty to child...
75-year-old man sentenced to prison for possessing child pornography
Bashawn Harris is listed as the district's assistant superintendent of human resources.
Union County Public Schools administrator on leave following weekend arrest
Power lines
POWER OUTAGE MAPS: Real-time North and South Carolina updates

Latest News

A day after severe storms ripped through the Carolinas, a dry, calm day is ahead for Tuesday.
Calm, dry weather returns Tuesday after strong storms cause damage Monday
Strong storms knocked out power, toppled trees and even claimed a 15-year-old's life on Monday.
Strong storms leave trail of damage across Charlotte, Carolinas
next few days
Calm, dry weather returns Tuesday after strong storms cause damage Monday
Severe storms brought damage across the WBTV viewing area.
Tree falls on home in Huntersville