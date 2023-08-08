Strong storms across the Carolinas topple trees, knock out power, claim teen’s life

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Strong storms and wind toppled trees, knocked out power, took out stop lights and even claimed a life across the Carolinas on Monday.

In the Charlotte area alone, about 150 reports of storm damage were submitted. Throughout both North Carolina and South Carolina, there were around 350 reports.

Some of the hardest hit areas around Charlotte include Mooresville and Albemarle, which may have sustained enough damage to warrant a National Weather Service survey.

Other areas around the Queen City were trampled with strong straight-line winds that blew over trees, many of which fell onto homes, businesses and cars.

The storms also triggered widespread power outages, leaving tens of thousands of people in the dark across the Carolinas. While crews have begun work on restoring service to affected customers, thousands remain without power Tuesday morning.

Traffic has also been impacted by the storms, as trees have fallen across roads, and power outages have caused traffic lights to stop working.

Sadly, one 15-year-old in South Carolina even lost his life as a result of Monday’s severe weather. The teenager from Anderson was at the entrance to his grandparents’ garage when a tree blew over and fell on him.

As his community begins to grapple with his death, others across the state and region are in the early cleanup stages.

Crews have already been spotted working to clear debris left behind by the storms.

