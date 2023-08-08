The storm has passed, the cleanup continues

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The violent storms of Monday afternoon left a wide swath of downed trees and powerlines across many counties in our area. On Tuesday, lots of homeowners were assessing the damage and putting the recovery into motion.

In the Fern Hill area of Iredell County, near Lake Norman and Troutman, there were many trees down with some hitting homes. Leaves and branches covered the streets in the neighborhood close to the lake. Work crews could be seen assessing damage to property.

In the Rowan County town of Spencer the traffic lights through town were still dark on Tuesday afternoon, and many businesses and homes were waiting to have their power restored.

Brenda Garcia had a positive attitude, saying “Fortunately where we are here I have a gas range and I have hot water so I’m not suffering too bad, got my coffee.”

Brenda’s neighbor, Ladonna Hancock, sharing a cup of coffee on Brenda’s front porch, said she was shopping in Salisbury when the National Weather Service issued the Tornado Warning.

“It was pretty rough out there. You could hear it in the store. It was better just to stay put. It was a lot of thunder, a lot of lightning, you could see the lightning outside and the trees were blowing sideways, so it was pretty rough,” Hancock said.

Seventh Street in front of Brenda’s house was partially blocked by a fallen tree. The town of Spencer opened up its board meeting room for any residents without power who just needed a cool place to rest on Tuesday.

In eastern Rowan County a large tree blocked Highway 52 near East Rowan High School, forcing many drivers to turn around at Sides Road on one end, and St. Luke’s Church Rd on the other.

A large tree was split by lighting on Vance Avenue at the intersection with Dr. Martin King, Jr., Avenue, closing that intersection to drivers.

Despite the widespread damage, officials were grateful that few injuries caused by the storm were reported.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.