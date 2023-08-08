Storm brings damage to Rowan County on Monday

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A strong line of storms that passed through the North Carolina piedmont on Monday afternoon did not spare Rowan County from reports of damage.

Heavy rain and strong winds pulled down trees onto power lines across the county. More than 7000 Rowan residents were without power as of 9:00 p.m., according to Duke Energy. At one point there were more than 16.000 power outages in Rowan.

Trees also were down across roads, including Highway 52 near East Rowan High, and Pine Tree Drive in East Spencer, to name a few.

At one time during the storm Rowan Co. was under a Tornado Warning. Heavy downpours that fell quickly covered roads across the county with standing water.

Emergency officials have not reported any injuries as of Monday night.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.