PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Singer Ciara expecting fourth child, her third with Russell Wilson

FILE - NFL player Russell Wilson of the Denver Broncos, left, and Ciara arrive at the ESPY...
FILE - NFL player Russell Wilson of the Denver Broncos, left, and Ciara arrive at the ESPY Awards on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. The Grammy-award winning performer Ciara is expecting her fourth child, her third with husband and Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)(Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 2:13 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Grammy-winning performer Ciara is expecting her fourth child, her third with husband and Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson, a representative for the singer confirmed to The Associated Press.

Ciara broke the news in a video announcement on her Instagram, revealing her pregnant silhouette in front of a pool.

She wrote in the caption, “You look at me like that again, we make another kid… You my heart I’m your rib.” The clip is soundtracked by “How We Roll,” her 2023 collaboration with Chris Brown.

In July 2020, Ciara and Wilson welcomed their second child, Win Harrison Wilson. In 2017, they had their first — Sienna Princess Wilson. Ciara also has a 9-year-old son, Future Zahir, from a previous relationship with rapper Future.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mid-week forecast for the Charlotte area
Dry, mostly sunny, seasonable Tuesday and Wednesday
A tree fell on a house in Hickory.
PHOTOS: Storm damage seen across Charlotte area
A Watauga County man has been sentenced to four years in prison after pleading guilty to child...
75-year-old man sentenced to prison for possessing child pornography
Bashawn Harris is listed as the district's assistant superintendent of human resources.
Union County Public Schools administrator on leave following weekend arrest
Power lines
POWER OUTAGE MAPS: Real-time North and South Carolina updates

Latest News

Clover School District set for first day of school with new schedule, ‘innovation bus’
Clover School District set for first day of school with new schedule, ‘innovation bus’
Clover School District students are returning to school a couple weeks earlier than normal.
Clover School District students head back to school Tuesday
The Concord family said water will flood up to their front door when it rains.
Concord homeowners hoping for solution after ongoing battle with backyard flooding
The $83 million QC East proposal includes a soccer academy, an esports venue and an outdoor...
Committee votes to recommend plan for outdoor entertainment venue at Eastland Yards
Strong storms knocked out power, toppled trees and even claimed a 15-year-old's life on Monday.
Strong storms leave trail of damage across Charlotte, Carolinas