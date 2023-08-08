PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Several vehicles struck by gunfire at Salisbury apartment building

More than two dozen shell casings found on the ground
The damaged vehicles were in the parking lot between S. Church and S. Main St.
The damaged vehicles were in the parking lot between S. Church and S. Main St.(David Whisenant-WBTV)
By David Whisenant
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 6:13 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Several vehicles were hit by gunfire at an apartment building in Salisbury, according to police.

Officers were called to the parking lot in the 800 block of S. Church St. The calls came in originally on Sunday morning, but officers responded back to the scene on Monday morning to speak with more residents.

Police said that they have not spoken to anyone who witnessed the shooting, but did find 25 shell casings in the area and damage to at least four cars.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Salisbury Police at 704-638-5333.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mid-week forecast for the Charlotte area
Dry, mostly sunny, seasonable Tuesday and Wednesday
A tree fell on a house in Hickory.
PHOTOS: Storm damage seen across Charlotte area
A Watauga County man has been sentenced to four years in prison after pleading guilty to child...
75-year-old man sentenced to prison for possessing child pornography
Bashawn Harris is listed as the district's assistant superintendent of human resources.
Union County Public Schools administrator on leave following weekend arrest
Power lines
POWER OUTAGE MAPS: Real-time North and South Carolina updates

Latest News

Strong storms knocked out power, toppled trees and even claimed a 15-year-old's life on Monday.
Strong storms leave trail of damage across Charlotte, Carolinas
Mykal Charter, 21, is due in court on Tuesday in Rowan Co., but faces numerous charges in...
Rowan deputies arrest man accused of multiple church break-ins across several counties
Clover School District students are returning to school a couple weeks earlier than normal.
Clover School District set for first day of school with new schedule, ‘innovation bus’
Severe storms brought damage across the WBTV viewing area.
Tree falls on home in Huntersville