Several vehicles struck by gunfire at Salisbury apartment building

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Several vehicles were hit by gunfire at an apartment building in Salisbury, according to police.

Officers were called to the parking lot in the 800 block of S. Church St. The calls came in originally on Sunday morning, but officers responded back to the scene on Monday morning to speak with more residents.

Police said that they have not spoken to anyone who witnessed the shooting, but did find 25 shell casings in the area and damage to at least four cars.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Salisbury Police at 704-638-5333.

