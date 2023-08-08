PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Rowan deputies arrest man accused of multiple church break-ins across several counties

Accused of stealing musical equipment from churches across NC
Mykal Charter, 21, is due in court on Tuesday in Rowan Co., but faces numerous charges in several other counties.(Rowan Sheriff's Office)
By David Whisenant
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 6:27 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A 21-year-old accused of breaking into churches in several counties is in jail in Rowan County under a bond of $140,000.

Mykal Othnel David Charter is due in court on Tuesday morning to face charges that include two counts of breaking into a house a worship, possession of burglary tools, two counts of larceny after breaking and entering, obtaining property by false pretenses in Guilford Co., possession of stolen goods from Guilford Co., and fugitive extradition.

Charter was arrested in Rowan County on Monday morning.

According to media reports, police in Durham said Charter committed a series of burglaries at churches from February to March in several counties.

Charter has also been charged for committing similar crimes in Cumberland, Guilford, Mecklenburg, and Wake counties, police said. He has been charged with a total of 19 felonies in those cases.

