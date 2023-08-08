PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Road closures announced ahead of Beyoncé concert in uptown Charlotte

The stage is nearly set for Beyoncé to take over in the Queen City.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 1:26 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Road closures will begin Wednesday morning ahead of Beyoncé's concert at Bank of America Stadium that night.

Starting Wednesday at 11 a.m., Brooklyn Village Avenue, South Graham Street and Mint Street near the stadium will close. They are set to reopen at 11:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Road closures will begin Wednesday at 11 a.m.(Source: WBTV)

Crews have been hard at work putting together the stage for the Queen Bey’s Renaissance Tour stop in the Queen City.

Her sold-out concert is set to draw tens of thousands of people to uptown Charlotte Wednesday night.

Beyoncé is the first female act to ever headline Bank of America Stadium.

According to the stadium website, doors for the show will open at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, with VIP early entry happening at 6 p.m.

Fans are encouraged to arrive early.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

