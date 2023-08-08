Prayer gathering happening Tuesday night for missing Allisha Watts

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Friends and family of missing woman Allisha Watts will gather together again to pray for her safe return.

The 39-year-old from Moore County was last seen at a home on Pamela Lorraine Drive in northeast Charlotte on July 16. According to a search warrant, the home belongs to her boyfriend.

Warrants also indicate he was found unresponsive in Watts’s car in at a DMV in Polkton on July 18. Watts was nowhere to be found.

On July 19, Watts’ family filed a missing persons report with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police. A week later, CMPD officers looked through the Pamela Lorraine Drive home and a 2007 Audi for any evidence of the crime of murder, according to the search warrant.

Tuesday’s prayer meeting will be outside the DMV on U.S. 74 starting at 7 p.m. Family and friends will be meeting in Southern Pines at 5:30.

WBTV’s Brandon Hamilton will be at the gathering and will have more tonight at 11.

