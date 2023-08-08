PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Man arrested months after alleged gun theft, standoff in York County

The man is accused of triggering a standoff after he stole a gun from a golf course in April.
Matthew Scott Brown
Matthew Scott Brown(York County Detention Center)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 10:57 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - A man who was allegedly triggered an hours-long standoff with authorities in York County earlier this year has been arrested.

On April 12, 41-year-old Matthew Scott Brown was accused of stealing a gun from the Pinetuck Golf Course on Tuckaway Road in Rock Hill, the York County Sheriff’s Office said.

Shortly after, a standoff began at his nearby home, but around midnight, deputies said Brown was nowhere to be found.

Deputies said Brown may have been on his way to Charlotte to take a train to Florida.

Authorities had been outside of the home for hours attempting to make contact with Brown.

He was arrested in Charlotte more than three months later on July 31.

Brown is charged with second-degree burglary, petty larceny and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. All charges stem from the April incident, deputies said.

Jail records show that he was given a $30,000 total bond and that he remains in custody.

