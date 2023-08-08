Man arrested months after alleged gun theft, standoff in York County

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - A man who was allegedly triggered an hours-long standoff with authorities in York County earlier this year has been arrested.

On April 12, 41-year-old Matthew Scott Brown was accused of stealing a gun from the Pinetuck Golf Course on Tuckaway Road in Rock Hill, the York County Sheriff’s Office said.

UPDATE: Matthew Scott Brown is now in custody. He was taken into custody by @CMPD on July 31st. He was #wanted for burglary 2nd degree, petty larceny, & possession of a weapon during a violent crime for an incident that took place on Tuckaway Rd. in April of this year. #YCSONews pic.twitter.com/BKBq4CfWhU — York County Sheriff (@YCSO_SC) August 8, 2023

Shortly after, a standoff began at his nearby home, but around midnight, deputies said Brown was nowhere to be found.

Deputies said Brown may have been on his way to Charlotte to take a train to Florida.

Authorities had been outside of the home for hours attempting to make contact with Brown.

He was arrested in Charlotte more than three months later on July 31.

Brown is charged with second-degree burglary, petty larceny and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. All charges stem from the April incident, deputies said.

Jail records show that he was given a $30,000 total bond and that he remains in custody.

