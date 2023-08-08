Kevin Garay excited about beginning third year as superintendent of Kannapolis City Schools

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - On Wednesday, Kannapolis City Schools Superintendent Kevin Garay will welcome students back to school. It also marks the beginning of Garay’s third at the helm for KCS.

“There’s always a lot of anxiety,” Garay said in an interview with WBTV. “There’s excitement because, you know, there’s a build up and I think when you have a shorter, we have a shorter summer this year, it’s more intense, there’s more focus on staffing and that kind of compounds the challenge that we have.”

The challenge Garay is referring to is staffing shortages that are affecting teaching positions in the system.

“The challenge has never been greater,” Garay added. “We had a shorter summer that’s compounded by getting teachers, getting certified staff in front of students so there’s this big push to do that, to prepare. There’s all the operational pieces with school nutrition, transportation. All of those are important but I think our biggest challenge is where a lot of the focus goes, where the energy goes attention goes, as we build up to this opening day goes to staffing and teachers.”

Garay says the system has stability in many areas, and he’s grateful for that.

“We’ve been pretty stable with transportation and bus drivers, school nutrition has been pretty stable, a lot of our support areas have been stable, school nurses, guidance counselors, etc., where we are seeing more challenges is with special education, exceptional childrens, EC, and also with the elementary classroom vacancies,” Garay said. “Elementary classroom vacancies are problematic, they’re all problematic, but they’re especially problematic because you’re talking about a classroom, a grade level classroom teacher that’s going to spend 180 days with students and it’s just difficult. It’s difficult when you don’t have the certified teacher in that setting. And those are newer, that was not an issue 10 years ago, even 5 years ago, so our elementary principals, our elementary staff in general, that’s an adjustment they’ve had to make particularly over the last two years, and it’s gotten a little bit more difficult this year, this summer.”

Garay was named assistant superintendent at KCS in 2019. His education background includes serving as the assistant principal of A.L. Brown High School from 2005 to 2009 and as the school’s principal from 2009 to 2014. In 2014, Garay became principal of Mallard Creek High School in the Charlotte-Mecklenburg School System (CMS).

With 5400 students in nine schools, KCS is one of the smaller school systems in the area, but Garay says that can be appealing to some.

“It’s a selling point, for sure,” Garay said. “There’s a different culture in a smaller district but you can’t take that for granted. I mean we always have to work toward improving and continuing to build that culture. Just because we are smaller we may have to work just as hard as the bigger districts to make sure our staff is valued, that they feel important, they’re not just a number and all those things.”

“On the flip side of that, even in this region Kannapolis City Schools can still be a little bit of an unknown. We see it as a hidden gem but the bigger districts get more attention typically because they are larger, so we also have to work because the challenge with that is that we have to work harder to market ourselves. We’re not as big as Cabarrus County Schools, we’re not as big as Rowan-Salisbury, certainly not as big as Charlotte-Meck, so we have to work really hard to get our name out and brand ourselves in our region.”

Garay says that for the 2023-2024 school year, KCS will focus on the three P’s: people, parents, and programs.

“It’s really people, really intensifying our culture within the district, parents, really working harder and harder to engage parents outside of the traditional ways that we engage parents, the open houses, the meetings, the things that we typically do, trying to be more creative, so it’s certainly a big area of focus for us this year,” Garay said. “And the other part of that is programs and continuing to grow our programs and this is part of our branding as well. This year as an example we are adding the drone technology program at the high school, so each year we continue to add career and technical education programs both at our high school and middle school to open up more opportunities for students and at the elementary level and the middle school level also continue to expand our dual language immersion programs. Jackson Park Elementary, for example, they will add a new grade level this year for dual language that’ll move up to the second grade, and for the first time we are integrating dual language immersion into Kannapolis Middle School so we will actually have the program carrying in to the 6th grade at Kannapolis Middle School.”

Garay is hopeful for a productive school year at KCS, and hopeful that the system can create its own identity within the state.

“We’re excited about the year, we’re excited about continuing the good work we’ve done in Kannapolis City Schools. We really want to engage parents more, that’s been an ongoing focus, but we want to ramp that up even more this year and just continue to get our name out into the region, into the community and into the region, to the state, celebrating our people while celebrating the programs that we have and the opportunities that we have in this district,” Garay added.

Classes begin in KCS on Wednesday and there are some changes in scheduling, The school day will change to 8:35-3:30 at our elementary schools. The before-school care time for elementary schools will be 7:00-8:05 and the car rider dropoff time will be 8:05-8:35 at all elementary schools. Kannapolis Middle School, A.L. Brown High School and McKnight Head Start did not change their schedules.

The “KCS Areas of Focus” for this year can be seen here.

