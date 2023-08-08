PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Harris will announce a new rule that raises worker pay on federal construction projects

FILE - Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at the UnidosUS 2023 Annual Conference July 24,...
FILE - Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at the UnidosUS 2023 Annual Conference July 24, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 9:29 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris on Tuesday announced changes to labor rules that could give higher wages to construction workers on federal projects.

Harris will say in a speech in Philadelphia that the Labor Department has provided the first update in decades to the Davis-Bacon Act of 1931, a law that requires the payment of prevailing local wages on public works.

The new rule is something of a return to the past in that it will use the definition of prevailing wage that the Labor Department previously used from 1935 to 1983, likely raising the hourly earnings of contractors and subcontractors.

More than 1 million construction workers with jobs on roughly $200 billion worth of federally supported projects will benefit, the Democratic vice president’s office said in an emailed statement.

The new rule “will mean thousands of extra dollars per year in workers’ pockets to help put a down payment on a home, save for retirement, or simply have more breathing room,” the statement said.

While workers would earn more money, critics such as the Associated Builders and Contractors say the new rule will make construction projects more expensive for taxpayers.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mid-week forecast for the Charlotte area
Dry, mostly sunny, seasonable Tuesday and Wednesday
A Watauga County man has been sentenced to four years in prison after pleading guilty to child...
75-year-old man sentenced to prison for possessing child pornography
A tree fell on a house in Hickory.
PHOTOS: Storm damage seen across Charlotte area
Bashawn Harris is listed as the district's assistant superintendent of human resources.
Union County Public Schools administrator on leave following weekend arrest
Power lines
POWER OUTAGE MAPS: Real-time North and South Carolina updates

Latest News

Clover School District set for first day of school with new schedule, ‘innovation bus’
Clover School District set for first day of school with new schedule, ‘innovation bus’
Clover School District students are returning to school a couple weeks earlier than normal.
Clover School District students head back to school Tuesday
The Concord family said water will flood up to their front door when it rains.
Concord homeowners hoping for solution after ongoing battle with backyard flooding
The $83 million QC East proposal includes a soccer academy, an esports venue and an outdoor...
Committee votes to recommend plan for outdoor entertainment venue at Eastland Yards
Strong storms knocked out power, toppled trees and even claimed a 15-year-old's life on Monday.
Strong storms leave trail of damage across Charlotte, Carolinas