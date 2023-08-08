Gaston Co. woman marks 5 years of being cancer-free, gearing up for 2023 Pink Cupcake Walk

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Today marks five years of being cancer-free for Dawn Rippy, who lives in Gaston County.

Dawn is a dedicated member of our Pink Cupcake Walks and before that, always a member of #TeamMolly. She has showed up with drains in her body, been pushed in chariots by Speed for Need, and wore masks when COVID was rampant.

This woman has never once given up.

“I finally get to say I am no longer in remission!” she said. “I don’t take that lightly. I know many don’t get that opportunity. I am blessed.”

Dawn will be part of our Pink Cupcake Walk this coming Oct. 7. Let her big five-year milestone be a reminder to all of you reading this to sign up now to join us.

Dawn: You are a Survivor in every sense of the word.

- Molly

