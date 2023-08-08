Crash closes multiple lanes on I-85 near Concord Mills

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - A crash has closed multiple lanes on I-85 near Concord Mills.

The NC Department of Transportation (NCDOT) says five of six lanes are currently closed near Exit 49 to Concord Mills Boulevard.

The crash was first reported shortly after 7 a.m. All lanes are expected to reopen soon after 8 a.m.

It is unclear if anyone was hurt or what led up to the crash.

Officials are expecting the incident to significantly impact traffic flow in the area.

