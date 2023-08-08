PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Crash closes multiple lanes on I-85 near Concord Mills

The crash happened near the exit to Concord Mills Boulevard.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 7:43 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - A crash has closed multiple lanes on I-85 near Concord Mills.

The NC Department of Transportation (NCDOT) says five of six lanes are currently closed near Exit 49 to Concord Mills Boulevard.

The crash was first reported shortly after 7 a.m. All lanes are expected to reopen soon after 8 a.m.

It is unclear if anyone was hurt or what led up to the crash.

Officials are expecting the incident to significantly impact traffic flow in the area.

Drivers can view real-time traffic maps here.

