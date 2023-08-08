Concord homeowners hoping for solution after ongoing battle with backyard flooding

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - After dealing with flooding in their backyard for two years, a Concord family is hopeful the builder of their home will fix the drainage issues that they said started when they moved in.

“We bought it in the middle of a drought, so we had no idea what we were getting ourselves into,” homeowner Shaun Hamilton said.

The Hamiltons bought their house in the summer of 2021 and said they noticed the water in their backyard was not draining properly.

“When it rains, it will flood up over to the front door,” Hamilton said. “People say, ‘Oh, you’re the idiots that bought the house on the bottom of the hill,’ but there’s plenty houses on the bottom of a hill.”

When it rains, water rushes down the hill behind their house and funnels to the side of their house. When it finishes, water is still left sitting, creating a mud pit and a breeding ground for bacteria.

“We had a tested last year,” Hamilton said. “I had it sent to a lab in Raleigh, out of our own money...they tested and they said it’s cyanobacteria. It’s a level four.”

He said they no longer are able to let their dogs out in their backyard because it’s unsafe for them to be around.

“If you touch it, it’ll irritate your skin and your hand just feels like–it’s like it’s like a tingling sensation,” the frustrated homeowner said.

WBTV checked in with the Cabarrus County inspections department and found that the builder, Gary Laton LLC, passed all of its inspections when building the Hamiltons’ home.

Gary Laton told WBTV they put in a swale to try to anticipate water that might drain off the hill behind the house.

“We knew there’s gonna be water,” he said. “That’s the reason we put the swale in the back of the house, to catch the water.”

But after a few rains, Hamilton said the drain was buried with mud. Two years later, the drainage system is still not fixed.

“We will fix it…this is a problem,” Laton said. “I haven’t dealt with it in the best way. I want to get it behind me...I’ve been building since 1986 and this is just the worst thing I’ve ever had happen to me.”

Laton said he would send a new proposal to the Hamiltons on Monday. He said if they accept his proposal, the project can be completed within 45 days.

Also Read: ‘I trusted him’: Sun Fun Pools owner misses deadline - again

Watch continuous live news coverage below:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.