PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

CMPD: 900-pound bull on the loose in west Charlotte

CMPD Animal Care and Control is working with the owner.
Police are asking that if anyone comes across the bull, they maintain a safe distance and contact 311 to provide the precise location.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 10:39 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Police are actively searching for a 900-pound bull that got loose in west Charlotte.

The dark brown longhorn bull was seen trotting along Moores Chapel Road around 9 p.m. Monday, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

CMPD Animal Care and Control is working with the owner and is actively seeking any information regarding the bull’s whereabouts.

Police are asking that if anyone comes across the bull, they maintain a safe distance and contact 311 to provide the precise location.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are searching for a longhorn bull that got loose Monday night in...
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are searching for a longhorn bull that got loose Monday night in west Charlotte.(Source: Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department)

Download the free WBTV News app for updates on this and other breaking news as they come in.

Watch continuing live coverage here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mid-week forecast for the Charlotte area
Dry, mostly sunny, seasonable Tuesday and Wednesday
A Watauga County man has been sentenced to four years in prison after pleading guilty to child...
75-year-old man sentenced to prison for possessing child pornography
A tree fell on a house in Hickory.
PHOTOS: Storm damage seen across Charlotte area
Bashawn Harris is listed as the district's assistant superintendent of human resources.
Union County Public Schools administrator on leave following weekend arrest
Power lines
POWER OUTAGE MAPS: Real-time North and South Carolina updates

Latest News

Clover School District set for first day of school with new schedule, ‘innovation bus’
Clover School District set for first day of school with new schedule, ‘innovation bus’
Clover School District students are returning to school a couple weeks earlier than normal.
Clover School District students head back to school Tuesday
The Concord family said water will flood up to their front door when it rains.
Concord homeowners hoping for solution after ongoing battle with backyard flooding
The $83 million QC East proposal includes a soccer academy, an esports venue and an outdoor...
Committee votes to recommend plan for outdoor entertainment venue at Eastland Yards
Strong storms knocked out power, toppled trees and even claimed a 15-year-old's life on Monday.
Strong storms leave trail of damage across Charlotte, Carolinas