Clover School District set for first day of school with new schedule, ‘innovation bus’

CLOVER, S.C. (WBTV) - For the second day in a row, districts across South Carolina are returning to the classroom. Tuesday’s round includes the Clover School District.

Like York District 1, Clover is starting earlier than normal this year, and is giving students two intersession weeks.

District leaders hope the extra weeks off will provide students and teachers with more time to reset during the school year.

In addition to the new calendar, Clover School District is also rolling out a mobile classroom, made from a renovated school bus that has been transformed into an “innovation lab” for elementary school students.

The bus was built by engineering students, and kids using it will learn about science, math, and technology.

District leaders said that knowledge will help students build skills to help them in the workforce.

“Interpersonal skills and working together, and that’s what they’ll do in these escape room type things and in these collaborative learning sessions,” Bryan Dillon of the Clover School District said of what the bus allows for. “[They will also have] the ability to problem solve. So we’re able to help build that in an early level in elementary school.”

The innovation bus will visit elementary schools throughout the district, which is one of the fastest growing in South Carolina, every month.

Beyond elementary school, the district is also working to serve its high-schoolers.

With the district being one of the fastest growing, new schools are on the way.

The district will break ground on a new high school this fall after residents narrowly passed a bond referendum last year. On top of that, leaders decided in late June to move forward with plans to build an eighth elementary school, which should open in 2026.

District leaders said that with each passing year, they look forward to starting off the year on a positive note.

“Overall message you want to send me is that we’re, we’re excited to have you, students,” Dillon said. “We value in Clover School District each child, each day...we’re working, looking forward to having them back in the buildings. Our teachers are excited to engage them. We’ve got some great things happening.”

For those sending their kids back to school in Clover on Tuesday, don’t forget to submit your pictures here for a chance to be featured on WBTV.

Send Us Your Pictures: Enhance those back-to-school photos by downloading this WBTV sign!

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.