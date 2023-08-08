PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Charlotte woman’s home destroyed by storms

A GoFundMe was created to help pay for repairs and a temporary home.
Serious storm damage in Mecklenburg County tore down trees, damaged multiple homes and tonight,...
Serious storm damage in Mecklenburg County tore down trees, damaged multiple homes and tonight, is moving one woman out of her home of only two years.(Nikki Hauser/WBTV)
By Nikki Hauser
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 2:35 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Serious storm damage in Mecklenburg County tore down trees, damaged multiple homes and tonight, is moving one woman out of her home of only two years.

Stephanie Campbell was not at her home on Sudbery Road in Windsor Park when the storms rolled through, ripping the roof off her home. Campbell’s dog, Luna, was inside but wasn’t in the way of any damage.

[NWS: EF-0 tornado impacted part of northern Mecklenburg Co.]

Walking in the back door, a shattered skylight is dangling from the kitchen ceiling, there are holes in the sides of the walls, and insulation is strewn about the living room like confetti.

The damage extends to just about every part of the house.

Campbell’s friend, Chad Dempsey, came to help move belongings.

He said Stephanie works nearby at Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center and just recently started calling Charlotte home.

“I can’t believe this happened to such a good person too...She is just a great person,” said Dempsy. “She’d just been in here for two years so for something like this to happen to a new home to her, it’s kind of sad.”

A GoFundMe was created to help pay for repairs and a temporary home. You can find it here.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mid-week forecast for the Charlotte area
Dry, mostly sunny, seasonable Tuesday and Wednesday
A tree fell on a house in Hickory.
PHOTOS: Storm damage seen across Charlotte area
A Watauga County man has been sentenced to four years in prison after pleading guilty to child...
75-year-old man sentenced to prison for possessing child pornography
Bashawn Harris is listed as the district's assistant superintendent of human resources.
Union County Public Schools administrator on leave following weekend arrest
Power lines
POWER OUTAGE MAPS: Real-time North and South Carolina updates

Latest News

Clover School District set for first day of school with new schedule, ‘innovation bus’
Clover School District set for first day of school with new schedule, ‘innovation bus’
Clover School District students are returning to school a couple weeks earlier than normal.
Clover School District students head back to school Tuesday
The Concord family said water will flood up to their front door when it rains.
Concord homeowners hoping for solution after ongoing battle with backyard flooding
The $83 million QC East proposal includes a soccer academy, an esports venue and an outdoor...
Committee votes to recommend plan for outdoor entertainment venue at Eastland Yards
Strong storms knocked out power, toppled trees and even claimed a 15-year-old's life on Monday.
Strong storms leave trail of damage across Charlotte, Carolinas