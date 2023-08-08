Charlotte woman’s home destroyed by storms

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Serious storm damage in Mecklenburg County tore down trees, damaged multiple homes and tonight, is moving one woman out of her home of only two years.

Stephanie Campbell was not at her home on Sudbery Road in Windsor Park when the storms rolled through, ripping the roof off her home. Campbell’s dog, Luna, was inside but wasn’t in the way of any damage.

[NWS: EF-0 tornado impacted part of northern Mecklenburg Co.]

Walking in the back door, a shattered skylight is dangling from the kitchen ceiling, there are holes in the sides of the walls, and insulation is strewn about the living room like confetti.

The damage extends to just about every part of the house.

Campbell’s friend, Chad Dempsey, came to help move belongings.

He said Stephanie works nearby at Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center and just recently started calling Charlotte home.

“I can’t believe this happened to such a good person too...She is just a great person,” said Dempsy. “She’d just been in here for two years so for something like this to happen to a new home to her, it’s kind of sad.”

A GoFundMe was created to help pay for repairs and a temporary home. You can find it here.

