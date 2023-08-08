Calm, seasonable for Wednesday before storms return on Thursday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The clean-up from Monday’s severe storms continues, but fortunately, our dry conditions will persist for a couple of more days.

Wednesday : Hot, mostly sunny, dry

Thursday : Periods of rain & storms, some strong

Weekend: Hot, few storms possible

Temperatures will fall back into the upper 60s and lower 70s Wednesday morning and rebound quickly to near 90 degrees under mostly sunny skies.

By the start of the Beyonce concert in Charlotte, temperatures will be in the mid-80s with dry conditions persisting through the concert. We’ll be watching storms to our west at this point; however, that will move in overnight.

First Alert Weather Day: Our next round of rain and storms arrives on Thursday, and some of those storms could be strong to severe. Timing will be an important factor, as early storms would mean a lower threat of severe weather and vice versa. Stay tuned for frequent forecast updates!

By the end of the week and heading into the weekend, temperatures will lift back into the low to mid-90s with a few storms possible.

- Meteorologist Rachel Coulter

