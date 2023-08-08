PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Calm, seasonable for Wednesday before storms return on Thursday

Monday’s storms caused hundreds of damage reports across the Carolinas.
By the start of the Beyonce concert in Charlotte, temperatures will be in the mid-80s.
By Rachel Coulter
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 4:49 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The clean-up from Monday’s severe storms continues, but fortunately, our dry conditions will persist for a couple of more days.

  • Wednesday: Hot, mostly sunny, dry
  • Thursday: Periods of rain & storms, some strong
  • Weekend: Hot, few storms possible

Temperatures will fall back into the upper 60s and lower 70s Wednesday morning and rebound quickly to near 90 degrees under mostly sunny skies.

By the start of the Beyonce concert in Charlotte, temperatures will be in the mid-80s with dry conditions persisting through the concert. We’ll be watching storms to our west at this point; however, that will move in overnight.

Caption

First Alert Weather Day: Our next round of rain and storms arrives on Thursday, and some of those storms could be strong to severe. Timing will be an important factor, as early storms would mean a lower threat of severe weather and vice versa. Stay tuned for frequent forecast updates!

By the end of the week and heading into the weekend, temperatures will lift back into the low to mid-90s with a few storms possible.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

- Meteorologist Rachel Coulter

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mid-week forecast for the Charlotte area
Dry, mostly sunny, seasonable Tuesday and Wednesday
A tree fell on a house in Hickory.
PHOTOS: Storm damage seen across Charlotte area
A Watauga County man has been sentenced to four years in prison after pleading guilty to child...
75-year-old man sentenced to prison for possessing child pornography
Bashawn Harris is listed as the district's assistant superintendent of human resources.
Union County Public Schools administrator on leave following weekend arrest
Trees were toppled during Monday's storms. The National Weather Service confirmed an EF-0...
NWS: EF-0 tornado impacted part of northern Mecklenburg Co.

Latest News

Highway 52 in eastern Rowan was blocked at Sides Road.
Cleanup continues in Iredell, Rowan counties after storms pass
Walking in the back door, a shattered skylight is dangling from the kitchen ceiling.
Drone footage of tree on home on Windsor Park
A day after severe storms ripped through the Carolinas, a dry, calm day is ahead for Tuesday.
Calm, dry weather returns Tuesday after strong storms cause damage Monday
Strong storms knocked out power, toppled trees and even claimed a 15-year-old's life on Monday.
Strong storms leave trail of damage across Charlotte, Carolinas