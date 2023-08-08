Calm, dry weather returns Tuesday after strong storms cause damage Monday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A day after severe storms ripped through the Carolinas, a dry, calm day is ahead for Tuesday.

Monday’s batch of storms left hundreds of damage reports across the Carolinas, with many homes, businesses and vehicles being damaged by the cells. A few local areas, including Mooresville and Albemarle, could draw the National Weather Service out to survey.

Rain moved out overnight though, and will set up a mostly dry day today.

Beyond that, Wednesday looks to be another nice day before shower and storm chances return Thursday.

