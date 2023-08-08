PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Calm, dry weather returns Tuesday after strong storms cause damage Monday

Monday’s storms caused hundreds of damage reports across the Carolinas.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 4:49 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A day after severe storms ripped through the Carolinas, a dry, calm day is ahead for Tuesday.

Monday’s batch of storms left hundreds of damage reports across the Carolinas, with many homes, businesses and vehicles being damaged by the cells. A few local areas, including Mooresville and Albemarle, could draw the National Weather Service out to survey.

PHOTOS: Storm damage seen across Charlotte area

Rain moved out overnight though, and will set up a mostly dry day today.

Beyond that, Wednesday looks to be another nice day before shower and storm chances return Thursday.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

