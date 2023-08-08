Calm, dry weather for midweek before storm chances return Thursday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We’ll catch a break from the heat and humidity for the midweek period with highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s today and Wednesday.

Today and Wednesday: Mostly sunny, hot, not too humid

Thursday : Next First Alert Weather Day, more storms

Weekend: Hot and humid, lower storm chances

There’ll be plenty of sunshine to go around and the rain chances through Wednesday afternoon will remain low.

Autoplay Caption

Later this week a warm front will lift back toward the WBTV viewing area Wednesday night, prompting a small, later shower risk. The greatest risk for thunderstorms appears to come early on Thursday, our next First Alert Weather Day.

Another round of severe weather could unfold Thursday, but there are questions about the timing. Right now, most model guidance suggests a morning round of rain, but that could change over time, and if that arrival time is later the severe risk would potentially increase. So, check back with the WBTV Weather Team for updates. Highs Thursday will be in the 80s.

Friday and the weekend should bring lower rain chances and hot, humid weather. Seasonal highs in the lower 90s are forecast Friday and Saturday, before inching up into the middle 90s on Sunday.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

- Meteorologist Eric Garlick

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.