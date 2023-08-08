PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
3 charged in riverfront brawl in Alabama

Montgomery police hold a news conference on the "Riverfront brawl." (WSFA)
By WSFA 12 News Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 4:09 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA/Gray News) - Three people have been charged in connection to a riverfront brawl that took place over the weekend in Montgomery, Alabama, according to police.

Montgomery police announced during a news conference Tuesday that four arrest warrants for misdemeanor charges had been issued against three individuals involved.

Police reported 48-year-old Richard Roberts is charged with two counts of assault, 23-year-old Allen Todd is charged with one count of assault and 25-year-old Zachary Shipman is also charged with one count of assault. Police Chief Darryl Albert said that one of the men have turned themselves in and the two others expected to turn themselves in soon.

Police are also asking to speak with the man they say was the individual on video assaulting others with a chair, and that many more charges are expected to be coming.

WARNING: Video has bleeped profanity but may still have language and visuals that are disturbing to viewers.

A passenger on the Harriott II Riverboat was recording when a confrontation turned into a fight involving multiple people.

Albert said that the incident began Saturday when the owners of a private boat would not move from the place where the city-owned Harriott II Riverboat docks along the Alabama River.

Attempts were made by the captain of the Harriot for 45 minutes by the use of a PA system, the police chief said. However, the private boat owners instead yelled obscenities back at the Harriot and refused to move their boat.

As a result, the co-captain of the Harriot boarded a smaller vessel and went to the dock in an attempt to get the boat owners to move their boat in order to allow the Harriot to come to port. At this time, the boat owners continued a verbal confrontation that then turned violent.

The incident was captured from multiple angles by video. One video sent to WSFA by a viewer shows it started just feet from the water. Other videos show people being punched, shoved, and kicked. At least one person was knocked off the pier and into the water.

Albert stated that on the day of the incident, 13 people were detained, questioned and then released.

“I feel like it’s an unfortunate incident,” Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed mayor said Monday. “It’s something that shouldn’t have happened, and it’s something that we’re investigating right now.”

The Harriott II, which docks at the riverfront in downtown Montgomery, provides cruises for the public on the Alabama River alongside the entertainment district, according to the Parks and Recreation Department.

A weekend brawl involving multiple people along the riverfront in Montgomery has made headlines across the nation.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

