York District 1 set for first day of school Monday, new program available

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - Monday is the first day of school for students in York District 1, one of four districts in the county.

District 1 has the smallest enrollment, but the largest geographic footprint, and district leaders have several new ideas that they hope will get students on the road to success this school year.

One new program within the district is Competency Based Education. Districts across South Carolina applied to be part of a new pilot program, which is said to be all about individualizing how students learn.

District leaders said it will cut down on how long students spend in a traditional classroom, and will help students interested in trades or industries not taught at their school.

Those students will be paired with an industry expert in York County and will learn the state standards of that job, while receiving credit toward graduation in the process.

“For me and for all educators, it’s exciting to do what we love and work with children,” Elissa Cox, director of secondary programs, said. “Take them where they are and hone in on what their strengths are and what their passions are. They’re not going to be confined to a certain pace, to a certain timeframe, or a certain curriculum. They can really begin to explore where their hearts are. It’ll be the intersection of their strengths and what they’re passionate about that we’ll be able to grow.”

Leaders said the goal is to expand the new program for students in all grade levels over the next three to five years.

Another program that York District 1 leaders are excited about heading into the new year involves its partnership with Affinity Health.

A few years in the making now, that partnership led to a clinic opening at York Middle School last year.

District leaders said families didn’t use the clinic as much as they had hoped, and this year, they want to get the word out and make sure students and families know it’s free and open to the whole district.

Any student or staff member in the district is welcome to use it.

The clinic offers primary care, such as checkups, vaccinations and mental health services, as well as referrals to specialized doctors.

The director of special services for the district said he hopes the clinic will be a big relief for families in York County.

“We’re a little bit limited in our area with public transportation and those types of things,” Bryan Greeson, director of special services said. “Sometimes our parents just have difficulty so this is just a great option for them...it can really address the shortage we have with primary care, mental health services. This can really fill in that gap for us. It’s just a great option for parents and our staff to choose.”

The site is open for in-person visits on Mondays, and students and staff can be seen through a telehealth appointment any day of the week.

