Weekday Planner: 20 things to do in Charlotte including Beyoncé-themed events ahead of her concert

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AXIOS CHARLOTTE) - For the week of Aug. 7-Aug. 11:

Monday, August 7

Lindsey Stirling with Walk Off The Earth

Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre | 7pm | $29+ | Details

Why you should go: See violinist Lindsey Stirling with pop band Walk Off the Earth live in concert. The show will take place rain or shine.

Kizomba Dance Class

Urban District Market | 8pm | $20 | Details

Why you should go: Dance to Afro-Caribbean music and learn Kizomba basics at this beginner-friendly dance class held each Monday at Urban District Market by Kizomba Charlotte.

Yoga Sculpt Class

Okra Yoga Charlotte | 11am | Free | Details

Why you should go: Take a free yoga sculpt class at Okra Yoga Mondays and Fridays at 11am and Wednesdays at 12:15 pm through the month of August.

Tuesday, August 8

Beyoncé Trivia

Roz Bar | 6-10pm |Free | Details

Why you should go: Grab your hive and play Beyonce-themed trivia hosted by Trivia For Us.

The Book of Mormon

Belk Theater | 7:30pm | $29.50 | Details

Why you should go: The nine-time Tony Award-winning Best Musical will run through Sunday, Aug. 13 — check online for additional showtimes and ticket prices.

Snoop Dog & Wiz Khalifa 2023

PNC Music Pavillion | 6pm | $35 | Details

Why you should go: See Snoop Dogg, Wiz Khalifa and Too $hort in concert at their H.S. Reunion Tour.

[Go deeper: 10 concerts coming to Charlotte in August]

OneBand 1-Year Anniversary Jam

Divine Barrel Brewing | 6:30pm | Free | Details

Why you should go: OneBand is turning one — celebrate their first birthday with a night full of jamming, food, drink and fun at Divine Barrel.

Wednesday, August 9 (Bey Day)

Bey Hive Happy Hour

Lincoln Street Kitchen and Cocktails | 4pm | Prices Vary | Details

Why you should go: Lincoln Street Kitchen and Cocktails will open an hour earlier at 4pm with menu of six cocktails inspired by the queen herself, like “Blue’s Lemonade Stand,” made with Ketel One Vodka, Brazilian lemonade, and a blueberry elderflower foam. Reservations are recommended.

Lemonade Stand: A Renaissance Tour Pre and Postgame Destination

Resident Culture South End | 4pm-1am | Free | Details

Why you should go: Resident Culture will host Beyonce-themed events before and after the concert, including free lemonade, a Deep Eddy’s drink special, trivia, late-night tacos and a dance party.

Pre-Concert Beyoncé Party Bus

Location disclosed after purchase | 6pm | $35 | Details

Why you should go: The private party bus spinning Beyoncé hits will drop concertgoers at the stadium before the show starts. Drinks are included with ticket purchase.

Pre-Bee Block Party

WFNZ Dog House | 4pm | Free | Details

Why you should go: For a pre-concert spot, join at the Dog House (across from the stadium) for food, drink and party vibes before Bey’s show.

The Road to Renaissance Experience

The Coterie Concept | 3-6pm | $10-25 | Details

Why you should go: Calling all Bey stans! This concert pregame will feature a live DJ, themed cocktails, swag bags and more.

The Beehive Aftermath: A Beyoncé Afterparty

QC Social Lounge | 10pm-2am | Free | Details

Why you should go: It’s a Beyonce afterparty at QC Social Lounge hosted by Foxx Entertainment and Lez Party. Expect drinks, hookah and bottle specials until 2am.

Beyoncé: The Renaissance World Tour

Bank of America Stadium | 8pm | $225+ | Details

Why you should go: It’s the moment the Bey Hive has been waiting for — Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour will kick off at 8pm at Bank of America Stadium. If you’re hoping to secure tickets last minute, resale tickets may still be available through Ticketmaster.

Thursday, August 10

Music at The Met

The Metropolitan Charlotte | 6-9pm | Free | Details

Why you should go: Join on the patio at The Metropolitan (next to Dressler’s and Clean Your Dirty Face) every Thursday evening for live music by local musicians. This Thursday will feature live music from Chad Andrew Harris.

Throwbacks Thursday with DJ DMack

JINYA Ramen Bar SouthPark | 7-9pm | Free | Details

Why you should go: Enjoy drink specials and live music from DJ DMack playing throwback hits from the 80′s, 90′s and early 2000s.

Maker’s Market CLT

Elizabeth Parlour Room | 6-9pm | Free | Details

Why you should go: Browse local, handmade finds from Maker’s Market at Elizabeth Parlour Room, a new cocktail bar in Elizabeth.

Friday, August 11

Cirque du Biere: Boy Bands Edition

Hi-Wire Brewing | 7pm | $20 | Details

Why you should go: Work For Your Beer and Hi-Wire CLT present a Boy Band-themed aerial show benefiting Billie’s Buddies.

[Go deeper: Cirque du Biere combines aerial arts and Charlotte’s favorite pastime — drinking beer]

Diva Royale Drag Queen Show

The Scorpio | 7pm | $35 | Details

Why you should go: Kiki with some of Charlotte’s finest Drag Queens dressed as Madonna, Dolly Parton, Nicki Minaj and more.

Summer Vibes Market with Bop Around the Block

Urban District Market | 6-10pm | Free | Details

Why you should go: Shop local and enjoy food, music and family-friendly fun on the patio of Urban District Market.

[Go deeper: Urban District Market, Charlotte’s newest food hall is now open]

