Weekday Planner: 20 things to do in Charlotte including Beyoncé-themed events ahead of her concert
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AXIOS CHARLOTTE) - For the week of Aug. 7-Aug. 11:
Monday, August 7
Lindsey Stirling with Walk Off The Earth
Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre | 7pm | $29+ | Details
Why you should go: See violinist Lindsey Stirling with pop band Walk Off the Earth live in concert. The show will take place rain or shine.
Kizomba Dance Class
Urban District Market | 8pm | $20 | Details
Why you should go: Dance to Afro-Caribbean music and learn Kizomba basics at this beginner-friendly dance class held each Monday at Urban District Market by Kizomba Charlotte.
Yoga Sculpt Class
Okra Yoga Charlotte | 11am | Free | Details
Why you should go: Take a free yoga sculpt class at Okra Yoga Mondays and Fridays at 11am and Wednesdays at 12:15 pm through the month of August.
Tuesday, August 8
Beyoncé Trivia
Roz Bar | 6-10pm |Free | Details
Why you should go: Grab your hive and play Beyonce-themed trivia hosted by Trivia For Us.
The Book of Mormon
Belk Theater | 7:30pm | $29.50 | Details
Why you should go: The nine-time Tony Award-winning Best Musical will run through Sunday, Aug. 13 — check online for additional showtimes and ticket prices.
Snoop Dog & Wiz Khalifa 2023
PNC Music Pavillion | 6pm | $35 | Details
Why you should go: See Snoop Dogg, Wiz Khalifa and Too $hort in concert at their H.S. Reunion Tour.
[Go deeper: 10 concerts coming to Charlotte in August]
OneBand 1-Year Anniversary Jam
Divine Barrel Brewing | 6:30pm | Free | Details
Why you should go: OneBand is turning one — celebrate their first birthday with a night full of jamming, food, drink and fun at Divine Barrel.
Wednesday, August 9 (Bey Day)
Bey Hive Happy Hour
Lincoln Street Kitchen and Cocktails | 4pm | Prices Vary | Details
Why you should go: Lincoln Street Kitchen and Cocktails will open an hour earlier at 4pm with menu of six cocktails inspired by the queen herself, like “Blue’s Lemonade Stand,” made with Ketel One Vodka, Brazilian lemonade, and a blueberry elderflower foam. Reservations are recommended.
Lemonade Stand: A Renaissance Tour Pre and Postgame Destination
Resident Culture South End | 4pm-1am | Free | Details
Why you should go: Resident Culture will host Beyonce-themed events before and after the concert, including free lemonade, a Deep Eddy’s drink special, trivia, late-night tacos and a dance party.
Pre-Concert Beyoncé Party Bus
Location disclosed after purchase | 6pm | $35 | Details
Why you should go: The private party bus spinning Beyoncé hits will drop concertgoers at the stadium before the show starts. Drinks are included with ticket purchase.
Pre-Bee Block Party
WFNZ Dog House | 4pm | Free | Details
Why you should go: For a pre-concert spot, join at the Dog House (across from the stadium) for food, drink and party vibes before Bey’s show.
The Road to Renaissance Experience
The Coterie Concept | 3-6pm | $10-25 | Details
Why you should go: Calling all Bey stans! This concert pregame will feature a live DJ, themed cocktails, swag bags and more.
The Beehive Aftermath: A Beyoncé Afterparty
QC Social Lounge | 10pm-2am | Free | Details
Why you should go: It’s a Beyonce afterparty at QC Social Lounge hosted by Foxx Entertainment and Lez Party. Expect drinks, hookah and bottle specials until 2am.
Beyoncé: The Renaissance World Tour
Bank of America Stadium | 8pm | $225+ | Details
Why you should go: It’s the moment the Bey Hive has been waiting for — Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour will kick off at 8pm at Bank of America Stadium. If you’re hoping to secure tickets last minute, resale tickets may still be available through Ticketmaster.
Thursday, August 10
Music at The Met
The Metropolitan Charlotte | 6-9pm | Free | Details
Why you should go: Join on the patio at The Metropolitan (next to Dressler’s and Clean Your Dirty Face) every Thursday evening for live music by local musicians. This Thursday will feature live music from Chad Andrew Harris.
Throwbacks Thursday with DJ DMack
JINYA Ramen Bar SouthPark | 7-9pm | Free | Details
Why you should go: Enjoy drink specials and live music from DJ DMack playing throwback hits from the 80′s, 90′s and early 2000s.
Maker’s Market CLT
Elizabeth Parlour Room | 6-9pm | Free | Details
Why you should go: Browse local, handmade finds from Maker’s Market at Elizabeth Parlour Room, a new cocktail bar in Elizabeth.
Friday, August 11
Cirque du Biere: Boy Bands Edition
Hi-Wire Brewing | 7pm | $20 | Details
Why you should go: Work For Your Beer and Hi-Wire CLT present a Boy Band-themed aerial show benefiting Billie’s Buddies.
[Go deeper: Cirque du Biere combines aerial arts and Charlotte’s favorite pastime — drinking beer]
Diva Royale Drag Queen Show
The Scorpio | 7pm | $35 | Details
Why you should go: Kiki with some of Charlotte’s finest Drag Queens dressed as Madonna, Dolly Parton, Nicki Minaj and more.
Summer Vibes Market with Bop Around the Block
Urban District Market | 6-10pm | Free | Details
Why you should go: Shop local and enjoy food, music and family-friendly fun on the patio of Urban District Market.
[Go deeper: Urban District Market, Charlotte’s newest food hall is now open]
