PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

VIDEO: Stolen garbage truck pursued through 3 counties, police say

Police said that it all started just after 7:00 a.m. when the driver of the stolen garbage truck ran from officers in Knox County.
By David Sikes and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 11:04 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) - Police officers said they were involved in a chase with a stolen garbage truck through three East Tennessee counties Monday morning, officials with the Sevierville Police Department said.

Police said that it all started just after 7 a.m. when the driver of the stolen garbage truck ran from officers in Knox County. The stolen truck continued south on Chapman Highway into Blount County and then into Sevier County.

Bob Stahlke with Sevierville Police Department said the truck then turned left on Main Street in Sevierville and crashed near Sevier County High School.

Copyright 2023 WVLT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Watauga County man has been sentenced to four years in prison after pleading guilty to child...
75-year-old man sentenced to prison for possessing child pornography
Cissy Lee Collins has been missing for several days.
Missing pregnant woman from Gastonia has been found
According to the Locke Township Fire Department, a mobile home caught fire around 8 a.m. off...
Rowan Co. home destroyed by fire
Gaston, Lincoln, and Cabarrus county each have 1,000 customers without power.
Recent storms leave at least 6,000 customers without power
A fatal crash was reported overnight at Albemarle Road and Farm Pond Lane.
Police: 1 killed in east Charlotte crash

Latest News

Police are investigating a deadly crash that happened late Sunday in south Charlotte.
Police investigating deadly crash in south Charlotte
The district’s new schedule has two weeklong breaks called “intercession weeks.”
Chester County students head back to school on new modified schedule
A Wadesboro police officer was spotted mowing an elderly citizen's yard last week.
‘Caught in the act!’: Picture captures Wadesboro officer mowing elderly citizen’s yard
After four Chester County schools were added to the state's low-performing list in 2020, three...
Chester County schools showing improvement in test scores
A CMPD cruiser was involved in a crash on Sunset Road in north Charlotte on Monday morning.
CMPD cruiser involved in north Charlotte crash