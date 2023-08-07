Video shows cars doing burnouts in west Charlotte ‘street takeover’

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Video taken Monday morning showed the latest of a rash of street takeovers in Charlotte.

Filmed just outside of uptown near the Open Kitchen on West Morehead Street, the video showed two cars doing burnouts in the road, creating clouds of smoke that were difficult to see through.

The so-called street takeovers have included street racing and other acts of reckless driving.

Such takeovers have become a common issue in Charlotte, becoming so widespread that Gov. Roy Cooper recently signed a bill increasing penalties for those participating.

Under the new law, which goes into effect on Dec. 1, police are able to seize cars involved in the takeovers, and offenders could be fined up to $1,000.

In a June 6 update, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD) said it had made 22 arrests, issued 97 citations and towed 59 vehicles following street takeovers.

