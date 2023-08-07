PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Vehicles hit by gunfire in southern Rowan Co.

Video shows shots fired by individuals walking down road
The incident was reported last week to the Rowan Sheriff's Office.
The incident was reported last week to the Rowan Sheriff's Office.
By David Whisenant
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 6:39 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Deputies are investigating after at least two vehicles were struck by gunfire last week in southern Rowan County.

According to the report, deputies responded to call in the 200 block of Tanglewood Drive off S. Enochville Ave. last Tuesday. A woman reported that her vehicle had been hit by bullets. One of the bullets went through her front passenger door, stopping in the center console. The second bullet hit the front right fender.

Deputies determined that the shots were fired from a yard across the street from the car. Shell casings were found in the yard, deputies said.

A neighbor told deputies that one of their vehicles had been shot. They also produced video that appeared to show two individuals firing multiple shots at the vehicles.

Deputies are continuing to investigate. Anyone with information is asked to call the Rowan Sheriff’s Office at 704-216-8700.

