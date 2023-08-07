Union County Public Schools administrator on leave following weekend arrest

UNION COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – An administrator with Union County Public Schools is on leave following his weekend arrest, officials said.

Bashawn Jamil Harris, 48, was arrested early Sunday morning and charged with driving while impaired and stop sign violation, according to online jail records.

Harris is the district’s assistant superintendent of human resources, a position he has held since July 2020, information on the district’s website states.

District officials said Harris is on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

No other information was immediately available.

