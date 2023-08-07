PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Teen, 14, arrested after family says 12-year-old shot at birthday sleepover

Police said the 14-year-old suspect is being held at a juvenile detention center on a charge of manslaughter. (KARE, FAMILY PHOTO, CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 11:18 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - Police on Sunday announced the arrest of a 14-year-old in the shooting death of a 12-year-old in St. Paul, Minnesota.

St. Paul police said the 14-year-old is being held at a juvenile detention center on a charge of manslaughter. Police have not identified him.

Police said the victim was taken to a local hospital, where he died. Family identified the 12-year-old as Markee Jones, KSTP-TV reported.

Martez Hill told the station that his nephew, Jones, was shot during a birthday celebration. He said about 14 kids were having a sleepover. They were playing with a gun when it went off, Hill said.

“This should’ve never happened,” he told KSTP-TV.

“I hope this brings a lot of attention to people who have firearms to make sure you keep your gun safely locked away,” Jones’ aunt Lakrisha Hill said. “Kids are curious, and now I have a nephew to bury because of somebody else’s mistake.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cissy Lee Collins has been missing for several days.
Missing pregnant woman from Gastonia has been found
A Watauga County man has been sentenced to four years in prison after pleading guilty to child...
75-year-old man sentenced to prison for possessing child pornography
According to the Locke Township Fire Department, a mobile home caught fire around 8 a.m. off...
Rowan Co. home destroyed by fire
Gaston, Lincoln, and Cabarrus county each have 1,000 customers without power.
Recent storms leave at least 6,000 customers without power
A fatal crash was reported overnight at Albemarle Road and Farm Pond Lane.
Police: 1 killed in east Charlotte crash

Latest News

The United States is out of the Women's World Cup after losing a dramatic 5 to 4 penalty...
Fans remain proud despite US crashing out of Women's World Cup
Strong winds cause tree to fall on home in Huntersville
Strong winds cause tree to fall on home in Huntersville
Police said the 14-year-old suspect is being held at a juvenile detention center on a charge of...
Family demands answers after teen arrested in shooting death of 12-year-old
After three weeks, Collins and her child are safe and doing well
Missing pregnant woman from Gastonia has been found