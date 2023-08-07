Strong winds cause tree to fall on home in Huntersville

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) -On Sunday, strong winds from storms caused a tree to fall on top of a house on Doe Path Lane in Huntersville.

Cliff Summers said he and his family were on their way back from Carowinds and briefly stopping at a family member’s house when a neighbor contacted them about the tree falling on their house.

”We got a message from the neighbors down the street saying ‘Hey if you’re in the house fire and rescue are on the way,” shared Summers.

Summers said his family has lived in that home for over 30 years. He’s thankful he and his family were not inside when the tree collapsed.

“It fell down on the second-floor master bedroom and wiped it out completely. Underneath that was a living room. I would’ve been right underneath the crazy when it happened. I’m glad I wasn’t,” said Summers.

He told WBTV the family pets were inside the home when the tree came down. The family has 4 dogs, 2 guinea pigs, and a cat named Boo.

Summers shared they were able to get all of the pets out of the home except for their cat, who is frightened and won’t come down from the second floor.

Betsy Lloyd said she was the neighbor who contacted the Summers about the damage after her son noticed it.

”It’s just. It still gives me goosebumps just thinking how fast something like that can happen. My son in the meantime had called the fire department to come and check and they were here pretty quickly. But It had not even started raining yet. It was just the wind, and then as soon as people started getting here it started pouring down rain,” Lloyd explained.

Knowing things could have turned out differently, Summers is thankful for what his family has left.

“Furniture can be replaced, Most of the important stuff is actually further out in the house and didn’t get hurt at all so, it’s a bad day, but we’re alive,” shared Summers.

The Summers family does not know when they will be able to go back into their home. A Fire Marshall has deemed the home unsafe.

