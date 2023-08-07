PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Some clean up from Sunday storms, others deal with Monday storms

Water covered the road on Monday afternoon on Highway 321 in Hickory.
Water covered the road on Monday afternoon on Highway 321 in Hickory.(David Whisenant-WBTV)
By David Whisenant
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 7:22 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Strong storms created damage across Catawba County on Monday afternoon, brining heavy rain, lightning, and thunder.

Trees were reported down across a large area and there were more than 1000 power outages reported.

Highway 321 near I-40 in Hickory had street flooding that happened within minutes around 4:00 p.m. Drivers were slowing down on the busy road as the rain fell heavily, accompanied by lightning that lit up the afternoon sky.

One man in Conover said the storm came up very quickly. When it passed, he came outside to find damage to his garage and a tree on his pickup truck.

“All of a sudden, I mean it just came out of nowhere,” said Todd Atwood. “Garbage cans started coming down the street.  Wind picked up, rain was going sideways, I mean it was almost lie a tornado, that’s what it felt like, and that lasted 20 minutes or so, 25 minutes, and then it was gone.”

Earlier today on Monday in Huntersville, homeowner Cliff Summers was dealing with significant damage to his home on Doe Path Lane. The storm that came through on Sunday brought a big tree down on the house. No one was hurt, but damage is extensive.

“Count your blessings,” Summers said. “I’m standing in front of it and not laying under it, so there is that too, and then just move forward.”

Salisbury-based Nationwide Insurance agent Mark Jennings talked with WBTV about what you need to do if you are affected by storm damage.

He said first, make sure everyone is safe, then call a tree removal service, then you can deal with insurance.

“They’re going to start you on the process,” Jennings said. “There’s a few things they’re going to help you with, they’re going to help you pay for the tree removal, they’re going to help you pay for damages to your home, and your homeowner’s policy will also help pay to find you s a safe place to live if your home is not habitable.”

Jennings also said it’s important to take pictures of the damage as soon as you safely can.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Watauga County man has been sentenced to four years in prison after pleading guilty to child...
75-year-old man sentenced to prison for possessing child pornography
Cissy Lee Collins has been missing for several days.
Missing pregnant woman from Gastonia has been found
According to the Locke Township Fire Department, a mobile home caught fire around 8 a.m. off...
Rowan Co. home destroyed by fire
FAWD
First Alert Weather Day: Severe weather threat remains through the evening
Gaston, Lincoln, and Cabarrus county each have 1,000 customers without power.
Recent storms leave at least 6,000 customers without power

Latest News

Severe storms brought damage across the WBTV viewing area.
Tree falls on home in Huntersville
A Turning Point Academy student was dropped off at his stop after being attacked on a school bus.
Charlotte student dropped off at stop despite violent school-bus attack
A crash has blocked lanes on Interstate 77 near Interstate 85 in Charlotte.
Lanes reopen after crash on I-77 N near I-85 in Charlotte
Police are investigating a deadly crash that happened late Sunday in south Charlotte.
Police investigating deadly crash in south Charlotte