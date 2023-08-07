Some clean up from Sunday storms, others deal with Monday storms

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Strong storms created damage across Catawba County on Monday afternoon, brining heavy rain, lightning, and thunder.

Trees were reported down across a large area and there were more than 1000 power outages reported.

Highway 321 near I-40 in Hickory had street flooding that happened within minutes around 4:00 p.m. Drivers were slowing down on the busy road as the rain fell heavily, accompanied by lightning that lit up the afternoon sky.

One man in Conover said the storm came up very quickly. When it passed, he came outside to find damage to his garage and a tree on his pickup truck.

“All of a sudden, I mean it just came out of nowhere,” said Todd Atwood. “Garbage cans started coming down the street. Wind picked up, rain was going sideways, I mean it was almost lie a tornado, that’s what it felt like, and that lasted 20 minutes or so, 25 minutes, and then it was gone.”

Earlier today on Monday in Huntersville, homeowner Cliff Summers was dealing with significant damage to his home on Doe Path Lane. The storm that came through on Sunday brought a big tree down on the house. No one was hurt, but damage is extensive.

“Count your blessings,” Summers said. “I’m standing in front of it and not laying under it, so there is that too, and then just move forward.”

Salisbury-based Nationwide Insurance agent Mark Jennings talked with WBTV about what you need to do if you are affected by storm damage.

He said first, make sure everyone is safe, then call a tree removal service, then you can deal with insurance.

“They’re going to start you on the process,” Jennings said. “There’s a few things they’re going to help you with, they’re going to help you pay for the tree removal, they’re going to help you pay for damages to your home, and your homeowner’s policy will also help pay to find you s a safe place to live if your home is not habitable.”

Jennings also said it’s important to take pictures of the damage as soon as you safely can.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.