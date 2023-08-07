PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Police investigating deadly crash in south Charlotte

The crash happened Sunday night at Baybrook Lane and Pineville-Matthews Road.
Police are investigating a deadly crash that happened late Sunday in south Charlotte.
Police are investigating a deadly crash that happened late Sunday in south Charlotte.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 4:46 AM EDT
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police are investigating a deadly crash involving two vehicles in south Charlotte.

The incident happened late Sunday at Baybrook Lane and Pineville-Matthews Road.

Officials have not yet said what led up to the crash or how many people were injured or killed.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.

Watch continuous live news coverage below:

