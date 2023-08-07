PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Police investigating deadly crash involving pedestrian in south Charlotte

The crash happened at Old Pineville Road and East Woodlawn Road early Monday.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 5:12 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police are investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian in south Charlotte on Monday morning.

The incident happened at Old Pineville Road and East Woodlawn Road, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD) said.

Officials did not specifically say if the pedestrian was killed, or if anyone else was hurt.

Old Pineville Road had been closed while police responded to the scene.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.

