PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

On the Podium: Clover 7-year-old places third at AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship

Wells says his dream is to become a professional motocross racer, and the hope is that this success at his first national race is the first step on the road to that dream.
Clover seven-year-old Jase Wells made the podium in his first trip to the amateur motocross...
Clover seven-year-old Jase Wells made the podium in his first trip to the amateur motocross national championship, establishing him as one of the fastest kids in the country.(Crystal Wells)
By Cam Gaskins
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 9:14 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HURRICANE MILLS, Tenn. (WBTV) - Seven-year-old Jase Wells has been riding dirt bikes almost as long as he could walk.

This past week, he already accomplished a big goal of his — make the podium at the AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship.

Wells placed third after three motos in his classification at the historic Loretta Lynn Ranch, cementing his place as one of the fastest kids in the country.

The weather was daunting all week in Tennessee. Racers battled heavy rains, blazing heats, and late races that went past sunset.

“The race was exactly what it was supposed to be, the toughest race for the fastest kids,” Jase’s mother Crystal Wells told WBTV via text message. “It was grueling but he never gave up and is bringing home some hardware and a podium finish.”

Wells says his dream is to become a professional motocross racer, and the hope is that this success at his first national race is the first step on the road to that dream.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Watauga County man has been sentenced to four years in prison after pleading guilty to child...
75-year-old man sentenced to prison for possessing child pornography
Tamara Laughinghouse of Mooresville recently won $200,000 in a Powerball drawing.
Mooresville woman’s special numbers result in lottery windfall
David Morris, left, won a $1 million Mega Millions prize in Tuesday's drawing.
Pineville man asks children to pick numbers, wins $1M Mega Millions prize
The incident happened on the 3700 block of Tipperary place
CMPD: One man found dead following shooting in East Charlotte
A woman tells WBTV that she's still waiting for a $1500 check to appear in her bank account...
‘When will I get that money back?’: Iron Station woman still waiting for $1,500 check to deposit on Wells Fargo mobile app

Latest News

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, center, is pressured by Baltimore Ravens...
Panthers sign Pro Bowl LB Justin Houston to one-year deal
Charlotte 49ers football highly motivated in 2023
Charlotte 49ers football highly motivated in 2023
UNCC football team has first practice of the 2023 season
49ers highly motivated in 2023
Hornets sale from Michael Jordan finalized
Hornets sale from Michael Jordan finalized