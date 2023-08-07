On the Podium: Clover 7-year-old places third at AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship

HURRICANE MILLS, Tenn. (WBTV) - Seven-year-old Jase Wells has been riding dirt bikes almost as long as he could walk.

This past week, he already accomplished a big goal of his — make the podium at the AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship.

Wells placed third after three motos in his classification at the historic Loretta Lynn Ranch, cementing his place as one of the fastest kids in the country.

The weather was daunting all week in Tennessee. Racers battled heavy rains, blazing heats, and late races that went past sunset.

“The race was exactly what it was supposed to be, the toughest race for the fastest kids,” Jase’s mother Crystal Wells told WBTV via text message. “It was grueling but he never gave up and is bringing home some hardware and a podium finish.”

Wells says his dream is to become a professional motocross racer, and the hope is that this success at his first national race is the first step on the road to that dream.

