PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

PHOTOS: Storm damage seen across Charlotte area

WBTV viewers sent in a number of photos and videos of damage in communities all across the region, from Hickory to Sharon, S.C.
A number of severe thunderstorm and tornado warnings were issued Monday afternoon and evening.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Damaging winds and heavy rain caused damaged across the Charlotte metro area on Monday, as a number of severe thunderstorm and tornado warnings were issued.

WBTV viewers sent in a number of photos and videos of damage in communities all across the region, from Hickory to Sharon, S.C.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Caption

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Watauga County man has been sentenced to four years in prison after pleading guilty to child...
75-year-old man sentenced to prison for possessing child pornography
Cissy Lee Collins has been missing for several days.
Missing pregnant woman from Gastonia has been found
According to the Locke Township Fire Department, a mobile home caught fire around 8 a.m. off...
Rowan Co. home destroyed by fire
FAWD
First Alert Weather Day: Severe weather threat remains through the evening
Gaston, Lincoln, and Cabarrus county each have 1,000 customers without power.
Recent storms leave at least 6,000 customers without power

Latest News

Severe storms brought damage across the WBTV viewing area.
Tree falls on home in Huntersville
FAWD
First Alert Weather Day: Severe weather threat remains through the evening
A tree fell on a house in Hickory
PHOTOS: Storm damage seen across Charlotte area
A Level Four risk on a scale of one to five is now in place for northwestern North Carolina.
Tornado Watch, severe thunderstorm warnings in effect