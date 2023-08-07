PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Married couple in Ashe County killed in car crash

The crash happened shortly before 2:30 p.m., on US-221 near Woodstown Road.(MGN JPG w/ Credits)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 10:10 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
WEST JEFFERSON, N.C. (WBTV) - Police in Ashe County have confirmed that a married couple has been killed in a head on collision with another vehicle.

According to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, the crash happened shortly before 2:30 p.m., on US-221 near Woodstown Road. 

A 2011 GMC Canyon traveling south on US 221, during heavy rain conditions, crossed the median and collided head-on with a northbound 2022 Honda CRV.

21-year-old Nicholas Thomas Sponholz who was the driver of the Camry received minor injuries and was not transported to the hospital. However the couple in the CRV, 56-year-old Bruce Louis Schneggenburger and 55-year-old Stephanie Ann Schneggenburger were both killed after suffering from injuries sustained during the crash.

US-221 was partially closed in the area for approximately two hours for investigation.

Sponholz was arrested and charged with two counts of misdemeanor death by vehicle and failure to maintain lane control.

