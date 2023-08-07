Former CMS teacher facing sex charges involving student, records show

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A former Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools teacher is facing sex crime charges involving a student, records revealed.

Jail records show 33-year-old Maria Amanda Heyliger is facing two counts of indecent liberties with a student and two counts of sexual activity with a student.

A police report stemming from her arrest indicates that the victim was an 18-year-old, and that the allegations occurred between May 6 and June 13.

CMS said Heyliger taught English at Rocky River High School before she resigned on July 28, but could not comment on her arrest.

District officials said the student’s parent has been made aware of the allegations.

Records showed Heyliger initially joined CMS as a substitute in January 2019 before she was promoted to a full-time language arts teacher at Ridge Road Middle School in August of the same year. She moved to Mint Hill Middle School the following year.

Heyliger resigned in 2021 before she was hired again by CMS in 2022 to teach at Rocky River.

Jail records show she was arrested Aug. 4 before she was released a day later after posting a $30,000 bond.

