PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Former CMS teacher facing sex charges involving student, records show

CMS said the 33-year-old resigned on July 28.
Maria Amanda Heyliger was arrested and charged with indecent liberties with a student and...
Maria Amanda Heyliger was arrested and charged with indecent liberties with a student and sexual activity with a student, according to the Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office website.(Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 1:37 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A former Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools teacher is facing sex crime charges involving a student, records revealed.

Jail records show 33-year-old Maria Amanda Heyliger is facing two counts of indecent liberties with a student and two counts of sexual activity with a student.

A police report stemming from her arrest indicates that the victim was an 18-year-old, and that the allegations occurred between May 6 and June 13.

CMS said Heyliger taught English at Rocky River High School before she resigned on July 28, but could not comment on her arrest.

District officials said the student’s parent has been made aware of the allegations.

Records showed Heyliger initially joined CMS as a substitute in January 2019 before she was promoted to a full-time language arts teacher at Ridge Road Middle School in August of the same year. She moved to Mint Hill Middle School the following year.

Heyliger resigned in 2021 before she was hired again by CMS in 2022 to teach at Rocky River.

Jail records show she was arrested Aug. 4 before she was released a day later after posting a $30,000 bond.

Also Read: CMPD: Convicted sex offender, current associate pastor arrested on new charges

Watch continuous live news coverage below:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Watauga County man has been sentenced to four years in prison after pleading guilty to child...
75-year-old man sentenced to prison for possessing child pornography
Cissy Lee Collins has been missing for several days.
Missing pregnant woman from Gastonia has been found
According to the Locke Township Fire Department, a mobile home caught fire around 8 a.m. off...
Rowan Co. home destroyed by fire
Gaston, Lincoln, and Cabarrus county each have 1,000 customers without power.
Recent storms leave at least 6,000 customers without power
A fatal crash was reported overnight at Albemarle Road and Farm Pond Lane.
Police: 1 killed in east Charlotte crash

Latest News

Severe storms brought damage across the WBTV viewing area.
Tree falls on home in Huntersville
Police are investigating a deadly crash that happened late Sunday in south Charlotte.
Police investigating deadly crash in south Charlotte
The district’s new schedule has two weeklong breaks called “intercession weeks.”
Chester County students head back to school on new modified schedule
A Wadesboro police officer was spotted mowing an elderly citizen's yard last week.
‘Caught in the act!’: Picture captures Wadesboro officer mowing elderly citizen’s yard
After four Chester County schools were added to the state's low-performing list in 2020, three...
Chester County schools showing improvement in test scores