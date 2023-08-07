PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
First Alert Weather Day: Threat of severe storms, dangerous heat on Monday

A Level Four risk on a scale of one to five is now in place for northwestern North Carolina.
Storms are expected to start moving in around 1 p.m.
By Al Conklin
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 4:59 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Our team has issued a First Alert Weather Day due to the threat of severe storms and dangerous heat.

  • Today: First Alert Weather Day, severe storms and heat advisory
  • Midweek: Seasonal sunshine, humidity level a little lower
  • Late Week: Humidity, storm chances going back up

A Tornado Watch includes parts of western North Carolina and that will continue through 7 p.m. Monday. More watches and warnings will be likely east of this as the day progresses.

Caption

A Level Four risk on a scale of one to five is now in place for northwestern North Carolina and a Level Three risk is in place for the rest of the WBTV viewing area, including Charlotte. This risk is based on the number of severe storms we could see and not the threats. However, damaging wind gusts of up to 70 mph and large hail appear to be the main threats from these storms, but a tornado cannot be ruled out. The storms will move southeast from the mountains and eventually clear the area late in the evening.

A Heat Advisory until 7 p.m. is in play from Charlotte and all counties south and east. Though high temperatures will top out in the low to middle 90s, feels-like temperatures will run as high as 105 degrees for several hours before the rain arrives. This is dangerous heat, so remember to stay hydrated and take it easy outdoors today.

After the storms pull out this evening, we will get a break in the heat and humidity with highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s Tuesday and Wednesday and our rain chances will also drop to near zero before returning on Thursday.

- Meteorologist Eric Garlick

