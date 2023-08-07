PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

First Alert Weather Day: Intense heat, potential for severe weather in Monday’s forecast

Afternoon and evening storms could bring damaging winds and flooding.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 4:59 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A First Alert Weather Day has been declared for Monday due to the threat of severe weather later in the day.

In addition to the storm threat, intense heat and humidity is also back in the forecast. The heat index could top out about 105 degrees, which has triggered a heat advisory for Mecklenburg County.

Today’s severe weather threat will begin between 3-5 p.m. in the mountains, and will move through the WBTV viewing area by 10 p.m.

Damaging wind, hail and flooding are all possible, along with a chance for an isolated tornado.

Looking further ahead, rain chances for Tuesday and Wednesday look much more slim, with the forecast for Wednesday’s big Beyoncé concert looking good.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Watauga County man has been sentenced to four years in prison after pleading guilty to child...
75-year-old man sentenced to prison for possessing child pornography
Cissy Lee Collins has been missing for several days.
Missing pregnant woman from Gastonia has been found
According to the Locke Township Fire Department, a mobile home caught fire around 8 a.m. off...
Rowan Co. home destroyed by fire
Gaston, Lincoln, and Cabarrus county each have 1,000 customers without power.
Recent storms leave at least 6,000 customers without power
A fatal crash was reported overnight at Albemarle Road and Farm Pond Lane.
Police: 1 killed in east Charlotte crash

Latest News

A few storms could become severe, with damaging winds and large hail the main threats.
First Alert Weather Day declared for Monday ahead of storms
Gaston, Lincoln, and Cabarrus county each have 1,000 customers without power.
Recent storms leave at least 6,000 customers without power
Severe weather outlook for Monday
First Alert Weather Day declared for Monday ahead of storms
Feel like temps will be running in the mid to upper 90s through the afternoon.
Storms possible Sunday ahead of next front