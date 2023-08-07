First Alert Weather Day: Intense heat, potential for severe weather in Monday’s forecast

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A First Alert Weather Day has been declared for Monday due to the threat of severe weather later in the day.

In addition to the storm threat, intense heat and humidity is also back in the forecast. The heat index could top out about 105 degrees, which has triggered a heat advisory for Mecklenburg County.

Today’s severe weather threat will begin between 3-5 p.m. in the mountains, and will move through the WBTV viewing area by 10 p.m.

Damaging wind, hail and flooding are all possible, along with a chance for an isolated tornado.

Looking further ahead, rain chances for Tuesday and Wednesday look much more slim, with the forecast for Wednesday’s big Beyoncé concert looking good.

