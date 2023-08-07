PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Family files lawsuit against various companies involved in construction site collapse

Three men died and two others were hurt in the collapse.
A family is suing several companies for gross negligence after a deadly construction accident in the Dilworth area of Charlotte in January.
By Nikki Hauser
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 3:40 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A family is suing several companies for gross negligence after a deadly construction accident in the Dilworth area of Charlotte in January.

Three men died and two others were hurt.

Since then, the North Carolina Department of Labor says it found several violations on the site. The Department named two companies that showed negligence.

[Read also: 3 dead, 2 hurt in construction accident just outside uptown Charlotte]

This week, the suit, from the brother and sister of Jesus Olivares, one of the men who died, takes this a step further, placing blame on six companies involved.

Those include Hanover RS East Construction, Lithko Contracting, Hydro Mobile, Old North State Masonry, USHAN 711 East Morehead Development, and USHAN 711 East Morehead Property Owner.

The suit claims they didn’t inspect the scaffolds closely, or at all, that day, and didn’t factor in rust and deterioration.

Further, it states the weight put on the scaffold, around 1,700 pounds, exceeded the loading amounts.

It goes on to claim the companies were aware of OSHA regulations but failed to make it a safe workplace that day.

The suit says the family’s entitled to $25,000 or more.

WBTV is waiting to hear back from the companies involved.

