Lanes reopen after crash on I-77 N near I-85 in Charlotte

A crash has blocked lanes on Interstate 77 near Interstate 85 in Charlotte.(Source: WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 4:09 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Interstate 77 near Interstate 85 in Charlotte has reopened following a crash Monday afternoon.

The crash happened on I-77 North near mile marker 12.4 and blocked the three left lanes, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

It’s not immediately known if there are any injuries.

Those lanes reopened around 4:30 p.m., transportation officials said.

Get real-time traffic updates here.

